Six dead, 1,057 injured in 962 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :At least six people were killed while 1,057 others sustained injuries in 962 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 507 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 550 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams said a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 on Friday.

Further, the analysis showed that 585 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 91 pedestrians and 387 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 356 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 403 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 66 in Faisalabad with 65 victims and at third Multan with 51 RTCs and 53 victims.

According to the data 764 motorbikes, 62 auto-rickshaws, 112 cars, 35 vans, eight passenger buses, 27 trucks and 115 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.