UrduPoint.com

Six Dead, 1,057 Injured In 962 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Six dead, 1,057 injured in 962 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :At least six people were killed while 1,057 others sustained injuries in 962 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 507 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 550 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams said a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 on Friday.

Further, the analysis showed that 585 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 91 pedestrians and 387 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 356 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 403 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 66 in Faisalabad with 65 victims and at third Multan with 51 RTCs and 53 victims.

According to the data 764 motorbikes, 62 auto-rickshaws, 112 cars, 35 vans, eight passenger buses, 27 trucks and 115 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 All Top

Recent Stories

Pakistanâ€™s Number 1 Batsman Babar Azam as the Br ..

Pakistanâ€™s Number 1 Batsman Babar Azam as the Brand Ambassador for vivo V25 Se ..

39 minutes ago
 Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate ..

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate transactions

1 hour ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

4 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

4 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.