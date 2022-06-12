Six dead, 1,060 injured in 987 accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :At least six persons were killed and 1,060 others injured in 987 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 599 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 461 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 506 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians, and 446 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 263 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 288 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 90 victims and at third Multan with 69 accidents and 74 victims.

According to the data 801 motorbikes, 88 auto-rickshaws, 95 motorcars, 29 vans, 11 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 95 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.