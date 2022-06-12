UrduPoint.com

Six Dead, 1,060 Injured In 987 Accidents Across Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Six dead, 1,060 injured in 987 accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :At least six persons were killed and 1,060 others injured in 987 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 599 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 461 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 506 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians, and 446 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 263 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 288 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 90 victims and at third Multan with 69 accidents and 74 victims.

According to the data 801 motorbikes, 88 auto-rickshaws, 95 motorcars, 29 vans, 11 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 95 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

9 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

18 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

19 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

19 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.