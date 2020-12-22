Six dead, 12 injured in boiler explosion in New Karachi Industrial Area

As many as six people were reported dead while 12 others injured due to collapse of building caused by explosion of a boiler in a factory near Saba Cinema, New Karachi Industrial Area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :As many as six people were reported dead while 12 others injured due to collapse of building caused by explosion of a boiler in a factory near Saba Cinema, New Karachi Industrial Area.

The dead and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to police, a number of people were under the debris while the efforts were underway to rescue those people.

District Central Police had established an emergency desk at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to assist affected people and their families.