Six dead, 1,252 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least six people were killed and 1,252 others were injured in 1,237 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours

As many as 670 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals, while 582 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 605 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians, and 511 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 282 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 291 persons, placing provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 88 in Faisalabad, with 85 victims, and at third Multan, with 79 accidents and 69 victims.

According to the data, 1,048 motorbikes, 86 auto-rickshaws, 115 motorcars, 19 vans, 11 passenger buses, 41 trucks and 90 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.