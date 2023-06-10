UrduPoint.com

Six Dead, 1,377 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Six dead, 1,377 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :At least six people were killed and 1,377 others injured in 1,312 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 729 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 648 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 689 drivers, 45 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians, and 548 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 303 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 321 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 99 in Multan with 87 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 90 accidents and 85 victims.

According to the data, 1,172 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 35 vans, 13 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 106 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

52 minutes ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

4 hours ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

5 hours ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.