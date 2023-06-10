Six dead, 1,377 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :At least six people were killed and 1,377 others injured in 1,312 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 729 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 648 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 689 drivers, 45 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians, and 548 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 303 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 321 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 99 in Multan with 87 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 90 accidents and 85 victims.

According to the data, 1,172 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 35 vans, 13 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 106 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.