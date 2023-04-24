UrduPoint.com

Six Dead, 30 Injured In Road Accident Near Manjhand

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 09:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :An accident of a bus on the Indus Highway near Manjhand, a rural town of Jamshoro district, left 6 persons including women and children dead besides causing injuries to 30 other people on Monday.

According to the police, the coaster transporting people to the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) in Sehwan overturned due to speeding near Manjhand.

The police said all the deceased and injured were relatives who lived in the Phuleli Wah area in Jamshoro.

The dead bodies were taken to Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Health in Sehwan while the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital after being referred from the institute.

The deceased have been identified as 35 years old Hashim Khaskheli, 30 years old Farida, 22 years old Navida, 11 years old Babu, 3 years old Shahzed and a 5 months old infant Ayan Ali.

