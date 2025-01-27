Six Dead, 32 Injured In Multan Gas Tanker Explosion
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A devastating gas tanker explosion near Hamidpur Chowk, Fahad Town, Multan, claimed six lives, including two that of children, and left 32 people injured.
The tragedy also resulted in the death of nearly 20 animals and extensive damage to nearby houses and warehouses. The deceased were identified as Alizsa (8), Dilawar (10), Ashiq Hussain (50), Ismail (20), Zareena (75), and Shahzadi Bibi (19). Among the injured, eight are reported to be in critical condition, intensifying the gravity of the incident.
According to Rescue 1122, the explosion occurred following a fire that broke out in a gas supply trailer due to a leakage. Emergency services were alerted immediately, and rescue teams were dispatched from the nearest station to respond to the crisis. Upon arrival, the responders discovered that the gas leakage had ignited a powerful explosion, with flames spreading rapidly to nearby structures, further exacerbating the disaster.
Rescue 1122 teams launched a swift firefighting operation to contain the flames and coordinated with local authorities to mitigate additional risks. The electricity supply to the affected feeder was disconnected, and the gas supply to the area was cut off to prevent further hazards.
Law enforcement teams were also deployed to the site to assist in managing the situation and ensuring public safety.
District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Dr. Hussain Mian, personally supervised the rescue operation, ensuring timely and effective action to control the situation. Rescue workers worked tirelessly to evacuate injured individuals and transport them to nearby hospitals for treatment. The critically injured were rushed to Nishtar Hospital, where medical teams are striving to save their lives.
The explosion caused widespread panic and left the community in shock as families mourn the loss of their loved ones. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances that led to the gas leakage and subsequent explosion. Local residents have called for stricter safety measures and accountability to prevent such tragedies in the future.
This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for comprehensive safety protocols in the handling and transportation of hazardous materials, as well as the importance of rapid response to prevent loss of life and property in emergencies.
