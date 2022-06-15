UrduPoint.com

Six Dead, 936 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Six dead, 936 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :At least six persons were killed and 936 others injured in 933 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 510 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 426 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 478 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 94 pedestrians, and 370 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 262 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and at third Multan with 67 accidents and 71 victims.

According to the data, 808 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 101 motorcars, 21 vans, seven passenger buses, 26 trucks and 75 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis h ..

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis halted his cricket career

19 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitig ..

Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitigate effects of climate change

35 minutes ago
 Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws h ..

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws his powers as speaker

45 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 ..

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 years of age to have a male g ..

1 hour ago
 Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to streng ..

Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan's keen desire to strengthen bilateral ties with Iran

2 hours ago
 Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life ..

Air pollution can cut 2 years off the global life expectancy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.