Six dead, 936 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :At least six persons were killed and 936 others injured in 933 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 510 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 426 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 478 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 94 pedestrians, and 370 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 262 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and at third Multan with 67 accidents and 71 victims.

According to the data, 808 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 101 motorcars, 21 vans, seven passenger buses, 26 trucks and 75 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.