Six Dead, 941 Injured In 878 Road Traffic Crashes

Thu 24th September 2020 | 04:28 PM

Six dead, 941 injured in 878 road traffic crashes

At least six persons were killed while 941 injured in 878 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) across the province during the last 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :At least six persons were killed while 941 injured in 878 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) across the province during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total, 583 people got seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 358 minor injured were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

As many as 378 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians and 423 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 211 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 201 persons followed by 82 in Faisalabad with 94 victims and at third Multan with 65 RTCs and 68 victims.

According to the data 753 motorbikes, 120 auto-rickshaws, 80 motorcars, 27 vans, 08 passenger buses,38 trucks and 124 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

