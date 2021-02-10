Six dead, 943 injured in 902 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :At least six people were killed while 943 injured in 902 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 370 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 131 pedestrians and 448 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 213 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 199 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 87 victims and at third Gujranwala with 51 accidents and 62 victims.

According to data, 742 motorcycles, 139 rickshaws, 103 cars, 46 vans, 13 buses,27 trucks and 106 others vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.