Six dead, 956 injured in 876 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :At least six people were killed and 956 injured in 876 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 389 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 433 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

According to data, 725 motorcycles, 117 rickshaws, 87 cars, 42 vans, six buses, 31 trucksand 105 other types of vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.