Six Dead, 987 Injured In 973 RTCs In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :At least six persons were killed and 987 injured in 973 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 494 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 493 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by the rescue teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The analysis showed that 454 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians, and 410 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 200 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 209 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 86 in Multan, Faisalabad third with 57 RTCs.

The details further reveal that 987 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 829 males and 164 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 169 were under 18 years of age, 536 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 288 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 845 motorbikes, 64 auto-rickshaws, 107 motorcars, 26 vans, 4 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 92 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts caused these road traffic accidents.

