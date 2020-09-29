UrduPoint.com
Six Dead In Chichawatni Car-trailer Collision

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 09:50 AM

Six dead in Chichawatni car-trailer collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :At least six people including three kids were killed on the spot when a trailer collided head-on with a car coming from opposite side near Kamaliya road in Chichawatni on Tuesday.

According to Rescue sources on a private news channel, an overspeeding trailer rammed into a car in Rawi Pul on Kamaliya road Chichawatni.

The car was adversely damaged in the collision resulting in death of six of a same family on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to local hospital for further medico-legal formalities.

reported.

The police impounded both vehicles and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.

