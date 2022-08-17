Six dead, six injured in rain-related incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Six persons have died and six other injured in rain-related incidents during the period of last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said casualties updates shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Wednesday.

It said that 20 houses were also partially damaged in the province and the authority has started distribution of relief goods among the rain affected people of district Khyber.

The authority has said that the district administration of the affected districts is taking measures for reopening of the closed roads.

It said that the flow of water in all rivers of the province is normal and on the directives of the provincial government, PDMA, district administrations and concerned agencies have been put on high alert.