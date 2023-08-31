Open Menu

Six Dealers Booked For Recycling Hospital Waste, Notices Issued To 13 Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Six dealers booked for recycling hospital waste, notices issued to 13 hospitals

The district administration has got cases registered against six junk dealers on illegal sale and purchase of dangerous hospital waste and issued notices to over a dozen private hospitals on violation of waste management law

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration has got cases registered against six junk dealers on illegal sale and purchase of dangerous hospital waste and issued notices to over a dozen private hospitals on violation of waste management law.

Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, while presiding over a meeting of waste management committee, ordered health and environmental protection department (EPD) on Thursday to speed up action against elements involved in practices that could cause harm to human health.

Sindhu ordered that junkmen involved in recycling the hospital waste should be dealt with iron hands.

Assistant Director, EPD Sarfraz Anjum informed that two incinerators were operational in the district to destroy dangerous waste.

The meeting was attended by officials of EPD, health, livestock departments besides PMA officials and representatives of private incinerators.

Related Topics

Sale

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s growing gastronomy scene continues to ..

Dubai&#039;s growing gastronomy scene continues to receive international acclaim ..

48 minutes ago
 Minister announces plans to seek support from WHO, ..

Minister announces plans to seek support from WHO, UNICEF for day-care centres u ..

4 minutes ago
 Askari Tower attack: ATC sends 8 accused to jail f ..

Askari Tower attack: ATC sends 8 accused to jail for identification parade

4 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed meets with UoS Chancellor and fac ..

Sultan bin Ahmed meets with UoS Chancellor and faculties

48 minutes ago
 Collective efforts aim to achieve Sustainable Deve ..

Collective efforts aim to achieve Sustainable Development Goals 2030; Commission ..

4 minutes ago
 KP's RTPS Commission asked to solves public grieva ..

KP's RTPS Commission asked to solves public grievances on priority

43 minutes ago
DC directs to maintain law & order during Chehlum

DC directs to maintain law & order during Chehlum

43 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) begins train ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) begins training of DEOs on EMS software

43 minutes ago
 Immunising kids responsibility of all people: Dr. ..

Immunising kids responsibility of all people: Dr. Mahar

44 minutes ago
 APTMA to evolve strategies for boosting trade volu ..

APTMA to evolve strategies for boosting trade volume

44 minutes ago
 DIFC announces proposed amendments to select legis ..

DIFC announces proposed amendments to select legislation

1 hour ago
 ACs take action against price hikes, encroachment, ..

ACs take action against price hikes, encroachment, professional beggars

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan