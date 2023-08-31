Six dealers booked for recycling hospital waste, notices issued to 13 hospitals

The district administration has got cases registered against six junk dealers on illegal sale and purchase of dangerous hospital waste and issued notices to over a dozen private hospitals on violation of waste management law

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration has got cases registered against six junk dealers on illegal sale and purchase of dangerous hospital waste and issued notices to over a dozen private hospitals on violation of waste management law.

Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, while presiding over a meeting of waste management committee, ordered health and environmental protection department (EPD) on Thursday to speed up action against elements involved in practices that could cause harm to human health.

Sindhu ordered that junkmen involved in recycling the hospital waste should be dealt with iron hands.

Assistant Director, EPD Sarfraz Anjum informed that two incinerators were operational in the district to destroy dangerous waste.

The meeting was attended by officials of EPD, health, livestock departments besides PMA officials and representatives of private incinerators.