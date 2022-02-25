UrduPoint.com

Six Deaths, 303 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Around six people lost their lives to coronavirus on Friday, while 303 new cases were reported across Punjab.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 500,440 while total number of deaths recorded 13,485 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 183 cases, two each in Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Vehari and Bhakkar, six in Bahawalpur, three each in Chakwal, Mianwali, Chiniot and Gujranwala, 11 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 12 in Faisalabad, four in Gujrat, Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Toba Tek Singh and Kasur, one each in Mandi Bahauddin, Muzaffargarh, Nankana Sahib and Narowal, 10 in Multan, 24 in Rawalpindi and five new cases were reported in Sargodha during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The health department conducted 10,056,747 tests for COVID-19 so far while 479,414 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The department has urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the citizens.

