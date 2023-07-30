Six decoits arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The CIA Cantonment police have arrested six decoits and recovered Rs 2 million in cash, mobile-phones and weapons from them.

A special police team was constituted under the supervision of DSP CIA Cantt Chaudhry Faisal Sharif, which conducted a raid and arrested dacoits including Muntazir, Faryad, Asif, Wahabullah, Afzal and Ahmad.

During interrogation, the accused proved to be history-sheeters. Further investigation was under way.