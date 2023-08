SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Auqaf department launched crackdown against the defaulters in the district here on Friday.

According to the official sources, six shopkeepers of various bazaars were not depositing shops rent for many months.To which, on the report of District Manager Auqaf Hafiz Younis,cases got registered in police stations concerned.