Six detained, 13 handed over to police in 39 operations by CTD during last week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) CTD Sindh Zulfiqar Larik, conducted a total of 39 combing operations from August 31 to September 6, across the province during which six accused were detained while 13 were handed over to local police stations.

During the operations, a total of 3062 suspects were checked across the province including 609 in Karachi, 242 in Hyderabad, 1450 in Sukkur,171 in Mirpurkhas and 590 in Shaheed Benazirabad, according to stats shared by the CTD on Saturday.

In Karachi, as many as 12 suspects were handed over to local police stations while five were detained by CTD itself.

The department recovered 5 pistols, 22 rounds and two motorcycles from the arrested during operations in Karachi.

An accused nominated in CTD'S Red Book was arrested during the said operations, from Sukkur. A pistol with magazine and 7 rounds were recovered from the accused in Sukkur.

All the operations were conducted under the supervision of experienced and expert officers of CTD.