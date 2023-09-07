Open Menu

Six Detained, 13 Handed Over To Police In 39 Operations By CTD During Last Week

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Six detained, 13 handed over to police in 39 operations by CTD during last week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) CTD Sindh Zulfiqar Larik, conducted a total of 39 combing operations from August 31 to September 6, across the province during which six accused were detained while 13 were handed over to local police stations.

During the operations, a total of 3062 suspects were checked across the province including 609 in Karachi, 242 in Hyderabad, 1450 in Sukkur,171 in Mirpurkhas and 590 in Shaheed Benazirabad, according to stats shared by the CTD on Saturday.

In Karachi, as many as 12 suspects were handed over to local police stations while five were detained by CTD itself.

The department recovered 5 pistols, 22 rounds and two motorcycles from the arrested during operations in Karachi.

An accused nominated in CTD'S Red Book was arrested during the said operations, from Sukkur. A pistol with magazine and 7 rounds were recovered from the accused in Sukkur.

All the operations were conducted under the supervision of experienced and expert officers of CTD.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur August September From

Recent Stories

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to ..

IHC indicts officials in contempt case related to PTI Leader's Detention

58 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Co ..

Infinix Unveils Cutting-Edge Explorer Satellite Communication Technology

2 hours ago
 Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squa ..

Pak vs SA: Shawaal Zulfiqar added to national squad for ODI series

3 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sep ..

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

3 hours ago
 UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector ..

UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

4 hours ago
 $341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 cou ..

$341 billion in non-oil trade between UAE, G20 countries: Minister of State for ..

4 hours ago
Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested ..

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

4 hours ago
 Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investme ..

Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opportunities

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare ..

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare rheumatological disease

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan