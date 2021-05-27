Six development projects of Islamia University worth more than Rs 4 bln approved

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Federal Government has approved 6 development projects worth Rs. 4090.294 million for the Islamia University of Bahawalpur including Ahmadpur East Sub Campus.

The Central Development Working Party will approve these plans at a meeting of the Planning Commission of Pakistan. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

The approval of such a large number of mega projects is a landmark occasion in the history of Islamia University Bahawalpur.

Social and academic circles paid tribute to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob for this historic achievement.

Among the projects approved are the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Institute of Physics, South Punjab Agriculture Institute and a hostel and teaching block for Bahawalnagar and setting up of campus at Ahmadpur East.

The provincial government is providing 100 acres of land to Islamia University Bahawalpur free of cost for setting up a campus in Ahmadpur East.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob congratulated the entire community of Islamia University Bahawalpur on this great achievement and Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Governor Punjab, Shafqat Mahmood Federal Minister for Education, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Housing Works, Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz , Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Kanwal Shozab, Member National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Planning and Development, Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Chairman Planning and Development, Nadeem Mehboob Secretary Higher education Department, Local Members National and Provincial Assembly.

He thanked the friendly circles and also appreciated the efforts of the team of Islamia University Bahawalpur.