Six Development Schemes Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved six development schemes for health and education sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 6,007.929 million here on Thursday.

The schemes were approved in the 39th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Secretary Planning & Development board Dr Sohail Anwar.

The approved development schemes included the purchase of ventilators for a tertiary care hospital in Punjab at the cost of Rs 864.000 million, the provision of CyberKnife technology/equipment for Nishtar Hospital, Multan at the cost of Rs 1,572.

750 million, the provision of Linear Accelerator with Allied Health Facilities for Cancer treatment in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital, Gujrat at the cost of Rs 1,300.000 million, provision of CT Angiography Machine for Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore,at the cost of Rs 450.000 million and Establishment of Government Graduate College for Women, Sikandria Colony, Sodiwal, Lahore at the cost of Rs 521.179 million.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

