Six Devotees Hurt As Bus Overturned

Published March 04, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as six devotees including three women sustained injuries after a bus turned turtle while overtaking a truck near at Jhung road.

According to Rescue officials, a bus carrying devotees was going to Sultan Bahoo from Sakhi Sarwar and overturned while overtaking a truck.

As a result, six devotees namely Ameeran Bibi, Nabeela, Sonia, Muhammad Hafeez, Muhammad Nadeem and Hashim sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the rural health centre Rangpur. The injured included a couple and two brothers.

