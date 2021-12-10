Six diagnosed corona positive in district

(@FahadShabbir)

Six more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with two each belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Taxila area, while one each reported from Gujar Khan and Islamabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Six more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with two each belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Taxila area, while one each reported from Gujar Khan and Islamabad.

According to the fresh data issued by the District Corona Management centre on Friday, 21 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to five city facilities including eight each in Fauji foundation and Institute of Urology, three in Benazir Bhutto hospital, and others in private hospitals.

The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition while condition of seven was stable and 13 patients were on oxygen support.

The report added that during the last 24 hours, 1,440 samples were collected out of which 1,434 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.41 per cent.

As many as 3,864,591 people, including 44,163 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 in the district, it informed