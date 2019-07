Six dialysis machines become functional at THQ Civil Hospital Daska

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) ::All the six dialysis machines became functional at THQ Civil Hospital Daska on Monday.

Now, the kidney patients are being provided dialysis facility and advanced medical treatment at local level here.

Medical Superintendent of Daska THQ Civil Hospital Dr. Muhammad Asghar told that it was first time that dialysis facility was being provided to the local kidney patients at Daska THQ Civil Hospital.

Local social circles have warmly welcomed the provision of the facility.