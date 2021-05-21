Six die, 11 injured in Chaman blast

At least six people lost their lives and 11 other people sustained injuries in a blast at Boghar Chowk near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :At least six people lost their lives and 11 other people sustained injuries in a blast at Boghar Chowk near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Friday.

According to police sources, unidentified men had attached explosive devices with motorbike parked near Boghar chowk which exploded near a rally of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Nazryati taken out to show solidarity with Palestinians and against Israeli aggression.

The bodies and injured were shifted to district headquarter hospital where an emergency was declared on special directive of provincial government in order to ensure best treatment of the injured.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and were investigating.