Six die, 15 injured in Layah road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Six persons were died and 15 other sustained injuries in a road accident near Jesal Road in Layyah on Friday morning.

According to rescue sources the incident occurred when the vehicle took a speedy turn and turn turtle as a result six persons died on the spot and 15 others critically injured.

The source further stated that dead bodies and injured were taken to district hospital for medico-legal process with the help of locals and the bodies were handed over to relatives after postmortem.