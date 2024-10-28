Open Menu

Six Die, 21 Injured As Bus Falls In Gorge In Upper Kohistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Six die, 21 injured as bus falls in gorge in Upper Kohistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) At least six people were killed and 21 others injured when a passenger bus fell into a gorge in Upper Kohistan, Rescue 1122 informed on Monday.

The ill-fated bus was on its way from Gilgit to Rawalpindi when it fell into a gorge in Harban area of Upper Kohistan.

The road mishap resulted in deaths of six passengers and injured 21 others.

On receiving information, the Rescue1122 team, police and locals reached the site and retrieved the dead and injured from the bus.

A total of 40 passengers were aboard the bus when it met with the accident. All the injured and dead bodies were shifted to hospitals in Kohistan where an emergency was declared.

Hospital sources said the condition of three injured was critical while five injured were discharged after treatment of their wounds.

APP/vak

