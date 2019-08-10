Six die as car plunges into ravine in Lower Kohistan

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :At least six persons Saturday lost their lives when a car fell into a deep ravine at Torkamar Pattan in Lower Kohistan

According to the Lower Kohistan police control, the passenger car, which was coming from Rawalpindi, was on its way to Gilgit. While taking a turn, the driver lost his control over the car, which skidded of the road and fell into the deep ravine.

As a result, all six the passengers, including the driver, were killed on the spot.

The dead were identified as Inayatullah son of Muhammad Rahman, Asghar Uddin son of Muhammad Umer, Sultan Zeb son of Muhammad Yargul, Umair son of Javed, Hameed son of Ameer Zada and an unknown person.

The dead bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pattan where after legal formalities they were handed over their families.