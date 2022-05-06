Six die, five injure in road mishap

At least six people of a family including two kids and a woman died in road mishap as their car collided with a mini-bus near Tibba Sultanpur, around 50-km away from here on Friday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :At least six people of a family including two kids and a woman died in road mishap as their car collided with a mini-bus near Tibba Sultanpur, around 50-km away from here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a mini-bus was heading to Multan from Burewala.

All of a sudden, it collided with a car, coming from opposite side. Resultantly, six persons in the car died on the spot. Similarly, another five persons in the bus sustained injuries. The injured persons were shifted to Tibba Sultanpur Hospital.

The dead were identified as Sajjad Hussain (33), Sanam Naz (27), Abdul Hameed (60), Sahil Umer (15), Mashal (7) and Mishal (1).