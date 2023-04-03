UrduPoint.com

Six Die In Rain Related Incidents In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Six die in rain related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :At least six people were killed while 22 others sustained injuries due to roof collapse incidents caused by the torrential rains in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday reported three casualties in Peshawar, deaths of children in Mardan, and a woman in South Waziristan.

The heavy rainfall also caused damage to several houses in the province.

The KP PDMA has issued an alert regarding the heavy rains in different parts of the province from tonight till Wednesday.

The authority has warned of potential landslides in hilly areas of the province during this time. Tourists were advised totake necessary precautions and remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Peshawar South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Alert Mardan Women From Rains

Recent Stories

Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoni ..

Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoning Imran Khan, Bushra bibi

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport discusses its sustainability effor ..

Sharjah Airport discusses its sustainability efforts with ACAO

24 minutes ago
 &#039;Most Noble Numbers&#039; charity auction for ..

&#039;Most Noble Numbers&#039; charity auction for special plate numbers begins ..

38 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology receives 96 researc ..

National Centre of Meteorology receives 96 research proposals from 35 countries

39 minutes ago
 Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muh ..

Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Nursing Ab ..

51 minutes ago
 TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You fee ..

TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You feed recommendations

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.