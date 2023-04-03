Six die in rain related incidents in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :At least six people were killed while 22 others sustained injuries due to roof collapse incidents caused by the torrential rains in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday reported three casualties in Peshawar, deaths of children in Mardan, and a woman in South Waziristan.

The heavy rainfall also caused damage to several houses in the province.

The KP PDMA has issued an alert regarding the heavy rains in different parts of the province from tonight till Wednesday.

The authority has warned of potential landslides in hilly areas of the province during this time. Tourists were advised totake necessary precautions and remain extra cautious during the forecast period.