Six Die, More Than 40 Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Six persons including police personnel died while more than 40 persons got injured when two speeding buses collided head-on at Adda Israni area near Khairpur Tamewali some 80 kilometers from here Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Six persons including police personnel died while more than 40 persons got injured when two speeding buses collided head-on at Adda Israni area near Khairpur Tamewali some 80 kilometers from here Monday.

According to police sources, two buses rammed into each other on Bahawalpur Hasilpur road.

Resultantly, six passengers including one identified as Ghulam Shabbir who was ASI in police died while more than 40 passengers got injured. Police and Rescue-1122 reached the site of the accident soon after.

Meanwhile, 7 ambulances and one fire brigade took part in the rescue operation. The injured were rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur. Rescue operation was underway till filing of this report.

