Six Die, Nine Injured As Jeep Falls Into Deep Ravine In Swat

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Six person died and nine received injuries as a Vego Jeep fell into deep ravine at Sarbanda area of Tehsil Matta in Swat District on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 authorities, local people and rescue teams rushed the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Matta where six persons were pronounced dead by doctors on duty.

The injured are admitted in hospital and are getting treatment. In case if any of the injured needed special treatment due to precarious condition, will be shifted to Peshawar.

