Six Die Of Corona, 113 New Cases Confirmed In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 08:52 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Coronavirus has claimed six more lives while 113 new cases confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday.

With six more deaths, the toll from the disease in the province has climbed to 6280 while due to the recovery of 2435 patients during the period has dropped the total number of active cases to 3927.

As many as 3615 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 113 have proved positive for Coronavirus.

