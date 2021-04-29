Six die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Six patients died of the COVID-19 in the district while 205 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Thursday that 1,470 tests were conducted in public and private sector labs.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,967 while 14,638 patients had so far recovered.

He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 112 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 263 patients, including 171 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 111, including 23 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 86 ,including 42 confirmed patients, were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 1,669 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.