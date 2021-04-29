UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Six die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Six patients died of the COVID-19 in the district while 205 people tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Thursday that 1,470 tests were conducted in public and private sector labs.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,967 while 14,638 patients had so far recovered.

He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 112 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 263 patients, including 171 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 111, including 23 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 86 ,including 42 confirmed patients, were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 1,669 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Government

Recent Stories

58,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 minutes ago

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

4 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz demands inquiry into Memon’s revel ..

20 minutes ago

COVID-19 desk set up at Ramzan bazaar; 99,468 jabb ..

15 minutes ago

DC Awaran Saifullah Khetran visits Sasta Bazaar

15 minutes ago

FIEDMC sets up complaint cell

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.