Six die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Six patients died of COVID-19 while 77 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Six patients died of COVID-19 while 77 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Tuesday that 1,326 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 2,003 while 17,075 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 214 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 86 at DHQ Hospital and 66 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 1,176 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.