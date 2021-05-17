UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 10:25 PM

Six die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Six patients died of COVID-19 while 98 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Six patients died of COVID-19 while 98 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Monday that 864 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,604 while 17,843 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 181 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 80 at DHQ Hospital and 51 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 824 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates International Museum Day

1 hour ago

Nadal stays third in ATP rankings despite Rome tri ..

6 minutes ago

Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari announces to resign to face ..

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

2 hours ago

US Created Largest Secret Undercover Force in Hist ..

6 minutes ago

Roscosmos Earmarks $4.3Mln for Russia's 1st Missio ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.