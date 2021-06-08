Six die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Another six patients died of COVID-19 while 19 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Another six patients died of COVID-19 while 19 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Tuesday that 595 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad reduced to 470 while 19,886 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 106 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 40 at DHQ Hospital and 21 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 217 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.