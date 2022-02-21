UrduPoint.com

Six Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Another six patients died of COVID-19 while 14 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Another six patients died of COVID-19 while 14 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Monday that 533 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 215 while 27,856 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 42 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 15 at DHQ Hospital and 8 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 150 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

