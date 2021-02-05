UrduPoint.com
Six Die, One Injured In Road Mishap

Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Six die, one injured in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Atleast six persons of the family including two women and a minor kid were killed while one another sustained injuries as car collided with a tree after tyre burst near at 17/15-L Mian Channu on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a citizen namely Eid Muhammad s/o Shair Muhammad alongwith his family riding on car was going to his In-laws at Mohsinwaal from 96/15-L when suddenly tyre of the car burst and it went uncontrolled and collided with a tree near 17/15-L Mian Channu.

As a result, six persons of the family died on the spot while one another sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters hospital after providing first aid.

The rescuers recovered the stranded bodies after cutting the body of the car.

The deceased were identified as 20 years old Sana Ullah, Eid Muhammad, Maryum, Razia bibi, Ubaid Ullah and Zainab.

The one family member namely Muqadas sustained injuries.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi expressed his condolences over the sad incident.

He directed MS THQ Hospital for providing better medical treatment facilities to the injured.

