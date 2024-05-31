Open Menu

Six Die, Seven Injured In Malam Jabba Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Six die, seven injured in Malam Jabba Road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) At least six people were killed and seven others injured when a Hiace van carrying employees of PC Hotel Malam Jabba fell into a gorge on Malam Jabba Road in Swat district late night the other day.

According to local police, the Hiace van was carrying employees of PC Malam Jabba to Sarena Hotel Swat where a dinner party was arranged for them. The van driver lost control over the vehicle on twisty Malam Jabba Road and it fell into a deep gorge.

On receiving information, the officials of Rescue 1122 reached the site of the mishap and retrieved six dead bodies and seven injured from the wreckage of the vehicle.

The dead were identified as Inam Ullah, son of Safeer Rehman, Usman, son of Bakht Nawab, Aftab Hussain, son of Abdur Rehman, residents of Dashban, Amjad Ali, son of Agha Khan, resident of Malam Jabba and an unknown victim.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Khwazakhela and Saidu Sharif Hospital Swat where condition of two of the injured was stated to be critical. The hospital sources said the condition of three of the injured was out of danger.

Police said best possible treatment facilities were being provided to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Swat Hotel Driver Road Vehicle Saidu Van SITE Amjad Ali Abdur Rehman Rescue 1122 From Best

Recent Stories

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

38 minutes ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

58 minutes ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

6 hours ago
 HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

15 hours ago
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

15 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

15 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

15 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

15 hours ago
 Training vital for positive use of technology: Sha ..

Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

15 hours ago
 Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan