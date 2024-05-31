Six die, seven injured in Malam Jabba road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) At least six people were killed and seven others injured when a Hiace van carrying employees of PC Hotel Malam Jabba fell into a gorge on Malam Jabba Road in Swat district late night the other day.

According to local police, the Hiace van was carrying employees of PC Malam Jabba to Sarena Hotel Swat to arrange a dinner party. The van driver lost control of the vehicle on twisty Malam Jabba Road and it fell into a deep gorge.

On receiving information, the officials of Rescue 1122 reached the site of the mishap and retrieved six dead bodies and seven injured from the wreckage of the vehicle.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Khwazakhela and Saidu Sharif Hospital Swat where the condition of two of the injured was stated to be critical. The hospital sources said the condition of three of the injured was out of danger.

Police said the best possible treatment facilities were being provided to the injured.