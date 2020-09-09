UrduPoint.com
Six Died, 146 Infected With Covid19: Chief Minister Sindh

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:02 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that six more patients lost their lives as the death toll raised to 2436 while 146 more cases were reported after 9292 tests were conducted reaching the tally to 131,115

This he said in a statement issued here Wednesday from CM House.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that six more patients lost their lives while struggling against COVID-19 lifting the death toll to 1436 that constituted 1.9 percent death rate.

He added that 168 patients recovered. The number of patients recovered so far has reached 126,603 that came to a 97 per cent recovery rate, he added.

The CM Sindh said that 9,292 samples were tested which detected 146 new cases that constituted two percent detection rate. So far 1082,367 samples have been tested which diagnosed 131,115 cases all over Sindh that came to 12 percent overall detection rate.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, currently 2076 patients are under treatment, of them 1767 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 303 at different hospitals.

The condition of 152 patients is stated to be critical, including 20 shifted on ventilators, he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 146 new cases of coronavirus, 62 have been detected from Karachi, of them 32 from Korangi, nine Malir, six each from Central and East and three West.

He added that Thatta has 15 cases, Hyderabad seven, Ghotki six, Larkana five, Umerkot and Badin three each, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur two each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to stay safe by wearing masks, washing hands, using sanitizer and observing social distancing.

