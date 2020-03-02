Six died, 15 injured in Mastung bus-truck collision

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :At least six persons died and 15 others received injuries in a collision between a passenger a bus and a truck on National Highway near Chaman Hotel area of Mastung district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, a passenger coach carrying commuters was on its way when a truck hit it which coming from opposition direction due to over speeding.

As a result, six passengers died and 15 other including women and children sustained injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured victims treatments were started.

The identity of victms could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.