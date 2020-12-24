UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

Six died , 911 injured in 848 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :At least six people were killed and 911 injured in 848 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue 1122 data showed that 356 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians, and 419 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 186 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 183 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 70 in Multan with 68 victims and at third Faisalabad with 64 accidents and 76 victims.

According to data, 674 motorcycles, 123 rickshaws, 90 cars, 38 vans, 10 buses, 39 trucks and 122 othervehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

