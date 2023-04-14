UrduPoint.com

Six Died Four Injured As A Passenger Van Plunges Into River Indus In Kohistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Six died four injured as a passenger van plunges into River Indus in Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :At least six people Friday died and four others were injured as a passenger van plunged into River Indus at Thoi Upper Kohistan.

According to the police sources, a passenger van heading towards Kundyan Pashwani from Kumaila Bazar fell into River Indus when the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in six passengers died on the spot while four others who have jumped from the vehicle sustained critical injuries and were shifted to the hospital.

Local and police have recovered the dead bodies of three drowned persons, owing to the dark, last night the operation was suspended and in Friday morning rescue operation was started again to recover the remaining three dead bodies.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Driver Vehicle Died Van Kohistan From

Recent Stories

PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate cha ..

PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate change

11 minutes ago
 UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: ..

UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

57 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomatic relations between Bahrain a ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.