Six died four injured as a passenger van plunges into River Indus in Kohistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :At least six people Friday died and four others were injured as a passenger van plunged into River Indus at Thoi Upper Kohistan.

According to the police sources, a passenger van heading towards Kundyan Pashwani from Kumaila Bazar fell into River Indus when the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in six passengers died on the spot while four others who have jumped from the vehicle sustained critical injuries and were shifted to the hospital.

Local and police have recovered the dead bodies of three drowned persons, owing to the dark, last night the operation was suspended and in Friday morning rescue operation was started again to recover the remaining three dead bodies.