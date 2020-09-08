Six died, four injured in roof collapse incident in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Atleast six persons including three real brothers, a couple and a teenager were killed besides four women injured when roof of a house collapsed in Taxali Gate Lahore on Tuesday.

Rescue officials said the deceased have been identified as Javed (60), his wife Rubina (48), their three nephews, Hassan (7), Zaigham (5), Ayan (4) and Amna 16,a private news channel reported.

The injured, identified as Ateeqa, Kinza, Mehwish and Hina, were shifted to hospital.