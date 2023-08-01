Open Menu

Six Died In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Six died in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :At least six people died and ten others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a passenger coach and a car in Loralai District, here Tuesday morning.

According to Rescue sources, the passenger coach was on its way when a car hit it due to over-speeding.

As a result, six people including women died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

According to the rescue sources, the incident took place due to the overspeeding of the car.

"More details will be shared later after the completion of the investigation," the sources added.

Related Topics

Car Died Loralai Women Coach

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Cha ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Championships and sales programme ..

9 minutes ago
 UNSC strongly condemns suicide attack in Bajaur

UNSC strongly condemns suicide attack in Bajaur

31 minutes ago
 Govt makes massive increase in petrol price by Rs1 ..

Govt makes massive increase in petrol price by Rs19.95 per litre

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

13 hours ago
Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

13 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

13 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

13 hours ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

13 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

13 hours ago
 UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan