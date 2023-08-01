Six died in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :At least six people died and ten others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a passenger coach and a car in Loralai District, here Tuesday morning.

According to Rescue sources, the passenger coach was on its way when a car hit it due to over-speeding.

As a result, six people including women died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

According to the rescue sources, the incident took place due to the overspeeding of the car.

"More details will be shared later after the completion of the investigation," the sources added.