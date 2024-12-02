Open Menu

Six Died In Traffic Accidents In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Six died in traffic accidents in November

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Six people died in 1,727 road traffic accidents were reported to Rescue 1122 in Rawalpindi district during the month of November

According to the details a total of 1,713 people were victims of these accidents, to whom the Emergency Rescue Service (ERS), Rawalpindi provided timely rescue services. The statistics released by the rescue service shows 741 people were seriously injured whereas 966 received minor injuries. There were 1,450 men and 263 women victims of the accidents, with an age group of 11- 40 years.

Usman Gujjar, the media coordinator ERS informed reached all the accidents on time while maintaining the average response time. The majority of these road traffic accidents are of car and motorcycle riders. He said that over speeding, careless driving, wrong turns, tire burst and others were among main reasons for the accidents.

Usman further underlined the need for strictly following traffic rules to reduce road accidents.

