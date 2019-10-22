UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Died In Traffic Incident Buried At Ancestral Graveyard In Tank

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:32 PM

Six died in traffic incident buried at ancestral graveyard in Tank

Six persons died in a traffic incident buried on Tuesday at their ancestral graveyard here at Mekhani area

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Six persons died in a traffic incident buried on Tuesday at their ancestral graveyard here at Mekhani area.

Dr Naseem Kundi servicing in Mufti Mahmood Hospital DI Khan was on the way to his village Daraki Mekhani Tank on Monday evening from DI Khan along with his family that a speedy passenger bus hit his car and as a result he himself, his wife, mother, two sisters and two children died on the spot while his one sister became injured.

The injured was rushed to DHQ DIKhan and his car was completely destroyed.

The police have registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Car Died Wife Traffic Tank Family Mufti From

Recent Stories

Haris Javed, Gufran Hadi and Raza-ul-Hasan shine w ..

11 minutes ago

Realme XT Finally Coming to Pakistan taking camera ..

13 minutes ago

A huge cache of narcotics was apprehended from a f ..

15 minutes ago

Business Registration Increased by 17% in Lahore

20 minutes ago

FEWA, ‘Rubu Qarn’ collaborate to raise awarene ..

21 minutes ago

Applications for National Pavilion UAE’s 2020 Ve ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.