Six died in traffic incident buried at ancestral graveyard in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Six persons died in a traffic incident buried on Tuesday at their ancestral graveyard here at Mekhani area.

Dr Naseem Kundi servicing in Mufti Mahmood Hospital DI Khan was on the way to his village Daraki Mekhani Tank on Monday evening from DI Khan along with his family that a speedy passenger bus hit his car and as a result he himself, his wife, mother, two sisters and two children died on the spot while his one sister became injured.

The injured was rushed to DHQ DIKhan and his car was completely destroyed.

The police have registered the case and started investigation.