Six died, one injured in road accident in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Six died including three women and two children and one injured in a traffic incident at Yarak near Pasha bridge said police here on Monday.

Dr Naseem Kundi servicing in Mufti Mahmood Hospital DI Khan was on the way to his village Daraki Mulazai Tank along with his family that a speedy passenger bus hit his car and as a result he himself, his wife, mother, two sisters and two children died on the spot while his one sister got injured.

The bodies were shifted to their native village while the injured was rushed to DHQ DIKhan.

The police have registered the case and started investigation.