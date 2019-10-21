UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Died, One Injured In Road Accident In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:10 PM

Six died, one injured in road accident in Peshawar

Six died including three women and two children and one injured in a traffic incident at Yarak near Pasha bridge said police here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Six died including three women and two children and one injured in a traffic incident at Yarak near Pasha bridge said police here on Monday.

Dr Naseem Kundi servicing in Mufti Mahmood Hospital DI Khan was on the way to his village Daraki Mulazai Tank along with his family that a speedy passenger bus hit his car and as a result he himself, his wife, mother, two sisters and two children died on the spot while his one sister got injured.

The bodies were shifted to their native village while the injured was rushed to DHQ DIKhan.

The police have registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Car Died Wife Traffic Tank Women Family Mufti

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab beat Sindh by 34 runs in National ..

1 minute ago

Man City still not clinical enough to win Champion ..

1 minute ago

Ronaldo happy with 'more attacking' Juventus

1 minute ago

Russia, DRC Pursuing Joint Geological Exploration ..

1 minute ago

Opposition candidate blasts results delay in Boliv ..

5 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood expresses dismay over inciting rel ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.